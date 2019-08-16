Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Trading 13.7% Higher

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) shares traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $6.08, 159,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,477% from the average session volume of 10,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

