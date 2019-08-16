Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given $31.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Transcat’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 40.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

