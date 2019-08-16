TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 4,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,805. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($4.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($4.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,820,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $15,612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,059,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.