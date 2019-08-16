Trevor Lang Sells 99,206 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 99,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $4,421,611.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Trevor Lang sold 42,335 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,863,586.70.

On Friday, June 14th, Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,555,200.00.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.87. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

