Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

