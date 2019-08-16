TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.80, 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

TROV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrovaGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,424.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROV. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TrovaGene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TrovaGene by 55.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

