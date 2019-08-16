TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 514 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $157.58. 44,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

