TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $71,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Zoetis by 863.9% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,880. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $4,520,953 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

