TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,108 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 655,882 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,021,000 after buying an additional 365,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,198. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

