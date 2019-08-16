TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $104,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Intuit stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.91. 27,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

