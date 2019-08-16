TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,902,000 after buying an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,549,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,085,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 86,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

