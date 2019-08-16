TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unilever by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Unilever stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.