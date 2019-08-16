TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $121,854.00 and approximately $65,385.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

