Truehand Inc Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Truehand Inc lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,814.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 362,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $75,200,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $218.09. 119,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,265. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.