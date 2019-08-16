Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.61% of Trupanion worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 339,812 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 608,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Trupanion by 12.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $147,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.