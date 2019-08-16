TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.84. TSS shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 26,986 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

