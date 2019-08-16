TT Electronics’ (TTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Monday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of $374.40 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that TT Electronics will post 1445.9999755 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.