TTC Protocol (TTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox and UEX. TTC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00722991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, BitForex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

