Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79, approximately 11,664 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 40,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

