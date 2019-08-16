Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $950,159.60 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $950,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $140,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total transaction of $142,610.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $132,130.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 8,527 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,189,516.50.

TWLO traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.76. 2,452,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,931. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -155.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

