Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

