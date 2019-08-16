Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Align Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $973,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,876.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $10,935,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

Align Technology stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 619,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,940. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $398.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average of $272.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

