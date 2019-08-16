Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,012. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74.

