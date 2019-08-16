Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 316,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

