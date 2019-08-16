Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 971,651 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $55,295,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11,981.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 605,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after buying an additional 448,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 77,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,690. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

