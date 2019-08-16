Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,840 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 170.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. 19,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,383. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

