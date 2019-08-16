Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 136,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 24,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,180. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

