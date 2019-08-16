Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $261.56. 248,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.