UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €89.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.00 ($126.74).

ETR SIX2 opened at €77.25 ($89.83) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 52 week high of €119.70 ($139.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.23.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

