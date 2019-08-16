UBS Group Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 195

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 206 ($2.69) target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

LON EMG opened at GBX 157.70 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.65 ($2.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

