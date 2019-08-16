UBS Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.59 ($54.18).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €51.80 ($60.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a twelve month high of €51.75 ($60.17).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

