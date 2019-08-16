UBS Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.72 ($110.14).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €84.04 ($97.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.83. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.