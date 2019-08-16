ugChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ugChain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ugChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $6,631.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.48 or 0.04816960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047695 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000926 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain (UGC) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

