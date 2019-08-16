Unibright Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liquid and Cryptopia. Unibright has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $70,766.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00269181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.01307382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.