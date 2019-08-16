Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,648. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

