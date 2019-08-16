United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €58.10 ($67.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.72 ($49.68).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €3.23 ($3.76) on Friday, reaching €28.30 ($32.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. United Internet has a 52 week low of €25.61 ($29.78) and a 52 week high of €49.12 ($57.12). The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.70.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.