United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.22 ($50.26).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €3.23 ($3.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €28.30 ($32.91). 677,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.70. United Internet has a twelve month low of €25.61 ($29.78) and a twelve month high of €49.12 ($57.12).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

