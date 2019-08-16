Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,058,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 25,861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,467,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.