Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.50

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as low as $27.16. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 4,138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Sean P. Downes bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,694,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $86,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,362,491.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,141. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 137.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

