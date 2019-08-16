Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Universe has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a market cap of $334,781.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

