ValuEngine Lowers Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

