ValuEngine Lowers Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

KUBTY opened at $70.98 on Monday. Kubota has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $88.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

