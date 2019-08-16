ValuEngine Lowers Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) to Sell

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

NYSE PII traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

