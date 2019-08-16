Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams Sells 2,575 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VNDA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 150,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.