VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.01. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

