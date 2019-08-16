Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,841. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

