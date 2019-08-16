Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. 13,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

