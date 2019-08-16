Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,064,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $784,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. 723,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,441. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $88.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

