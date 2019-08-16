VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) is GenTrust LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,305 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up approximately 4.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.