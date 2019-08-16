VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,827,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,065,000 after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 607,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,976,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,698,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,228,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,143 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

VCSH stock remained flat at $$81.04 during trading on Friday. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.